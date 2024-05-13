Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Tourists Guide to Get Your Digital Pass

Security is a priority for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A QR Code (Digital Pass), also called “Pass Jeux”, will be necessary in certain situations.
Here’s a complete guide on how to navigate inside Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games and how to get that essential QR Code. The Games Pass platform will be available from May 13, 2024.
QR Code functionality
This QR Code is your ticket to travel with a motorized vehicle in areas classified as “red”. It also allows you to move freely, whatever your mode of transport even by foot, particularly in the area called “SILT” (Internal Security and the Fight against Terrorism).
If you plan to go within the scope of the Olympic Games, you will need to have a Digital Pass. This concerns residents, tourists, traders, sector workers, delivery people and visitors.
When do you need a QR Code or Games Pass?
According to the Police Dpt, if you’re using a car, a taxi, a VTC, a utility vehicle, you will need a pass for:
-Access the gray zone around the opening ceremony from July 18 to 26 until 1 p.m., provided you have an exemption.
-Enter the red zone around the Olympic and Paralympic sites and around the para-cycling event, provided you have an exemption. Consult the table of authorized persons.
If you are on foot, by bike, by cargo bike, or by scooter, you will only need a pass for:
-Access the gray area around the opening ceremony from July 18 to 26 inclusive. From 1 p.m. on July 26, access is reserved for local residents with a Games Pass, spectators with a ticket or access permit, and Paris2024 accredited people.
When do you not need the 2024 Olympics QR Code?
If you are on foot, by bike, by cargo bike, or by scooter, you do not need a pass for:
-Access the red zones around the opening ceremony, around the Olympic and Paralympic venues and around the road events.
-Access the blue zones around the Olympic and Paralympic sites and to travel outside the zones.
If you are motorized, you do not need a pass for:
-Move outside areas (free movement without control).
-Access the blue zones around the Olympic and Paralympic venues. However, you must present proof demonstrating a legitimate interest in traveling to this blue zone.
How to obtain the Digital Pass via the Game Pass platform for the Olympic Games?
The official platform is here. From Monday May 13, you can fill out the form. Required informations are:
-First and last name.
-Date and place of birth
– E-mail address
-A postal address
-A copy of your ID ou passport
-An identity photo
To request a vehicle pass, you will need to provide the following information: Registration and vehicle registration document.
Once the form is completed, the police will carry out a security check. If all the information is correct, the QR Code will be sent to you. Enjoy your stay in Paris !
Also consult the interactive map of impacts on traffic in Ile-de-France here!
