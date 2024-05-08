Tourists for the Paris Olympics Games you need a QR code – How it works ?

If you are a tourist during the Paris Olympic Games 2024 you must have a QR Code. Here is how to do it.
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games promise to be a celebration of sport. However, this major event requires specific security measures, particularly in Paris.
One of these measures is the use of a QR Code to access or pass through certain areas (see opening photo).
How to get your QR Code for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?
At present, some information is still missing. However, the government has announced that a dedicated platform will go online on May 10 to generate a personal QR Code.
This sesame will facilitate the movement of people in the city.
Who needs a QR Code for the 2024 Olympics?
If you plan to go within the scope of the Olympic Games, you will need to have a QR Code. This concerns residents, tourists, traders, sector workers, delivery people and visitors.
Where’s the QR Code required for the Paris Olympic Games?
The QR Code is necessary to access the sites where the competitions or the opening ceremony take place.
How do QR Code controls work for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?
Access, entry and exit points will be defined. In the event of a check, you will need to present your QR Code and your identity document (Passeport – ID Card).
When should you show your QR Code for Paris 2024?
The QR Code will be required from July 26 to August 11 during the Olympic Games, then from August 28 to September 8 during the Paralympic Games.
A test period is planned from June to test the device.
A QR Code that respects your personal data
According to the Ministry of the Interior, the platform will allow you to download a QR Code containing a minimum of information, with the aim of preserving your personal data. For it to be valid, you will have to present it to the police along with your identity document during a check.
Exceptions to the QR Code for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
If you are going to an area to visit a museum, your entry ticket will be sufficient. Likewise, if you need to access a station located within the high security perimeter, your train ticket will act as a QR Code.
Nota : The information given in this article is up to date but may change. We invite you to come back to this article which will be updated regularly.
